The 'Harry Potter' Vans Collection Finally Gets a Release Date

After weeks of waiting, Vans is finally ready to release their Harry Potter collection. The company has announced that the shoes featuring colors from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff will arrive on June 7th at 10 AM ET.

Several shoes in the collection have the classic Vans checkered design, but two feature other details from the Wizarding World. There is a pair of slip-ons that are covered in the Marauder's Map, and a pair of lace-ups that feature newspaper print from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Vans has been teasing the collection since April, with a page of hypnotic images featuring the swirling logos of the four houses from Harry Potter. Vans has also recently released collaborations with David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, and Peanuts.