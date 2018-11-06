Idris Elba Is People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'

"Sweet, smoldering, superstar" Idris Elba has finally landed on the cover for People's Sexiest Man Alive issue. The cover was unvieled by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Monday night, as Elba showed off some looks and thanked everyone involved. "My mum is going to be very very proud" smiled Elba.

Elba follows in the footsteps of Blake Shelton, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, and Adam Levine who have won the title in previous years. Elba recently signed on to be a part of the film adaptation of Cats, also starring Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift.

Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week https://t.co/WI7eWfXOPB. I'm honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!---- pic.twitter.com/TBQapjxJsT — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 6, 2018

