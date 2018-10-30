The Latest From The Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Feud: "Do You Wanna Be The Victim Or Do You Wanna Be The Gangster?”

Just as things appeared to be quieting down between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, their feud got reignited on Monday with a series of comments and Instagram videos. No shoes were thrown, but a lot of accusations were.

It started as Minaj returned to her Queen Radio show, addressing the New York Fashion Week party altercation that occurred between herself and Cardi B. The fight with the infamous thrown shoe happened in September, and accounts have varied about what actually went down. Nicki offered up more details, claiming that friend Rah Ali assaulted and injured the "I Like It" singer during the party. "For people who don’t know, Rah Ali beat Cardi’s ass really bad. You went home and told people that security hit you. We told Rah not to say anything for legal reasons," Minaj offered up on the show, also claiming that she offered money for the security footage of the incident.

For the slow ones in the back on the blogs, I offered money for the footage from the venue. I have footage on my own camera but I was asking for the overhead footage that the venue may have. #QueenRadio. Y’all listen to snippets of my show & think y’all Albert Einstein. #DipVIDEO — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 29, 2018

The comments from Nicki come days after Cardi B accused the rapper's fans of leaking her latest single "Money", and after Cardi's sister accused Minaj of leaking Cardi's phone number. The conversation continued about guest spot requests and stopping MCs from appearing on her tracks.

Cardi took to Instagram for a ten part response to Minaj's Queen Radio comments, addressing the altercation, the stopping of bags, and beyond. "How you say that I was the wild animal, that I attacked you, that you was mortified, that you was humiliated, playing the victim but now y'all the gangster?" asked Cardi. "You need to pick a side. Do you wanna be the victim, or do you wanna be the gangster? You lie so much you can't even keep up with your f***ing lies."

"What you need to do is stop focusing on other people. Focus on yourself and focus on your craft because you're out here f***ing up your legacy looking like a f***ing hater." Cardi continues in the videos to address the feud, and all of the points Minaj brought up during her radio show. It's a lengthy rebuttal that you can watch here.

In addition to Rah Ali and 21 Savage, Little Mix also became a topic between the two. The group which features Minaj on their latest single was forced to respond to allegations over the guest spot and who it was offered to first.

Amazingly, after all that, both Minaj and Cardi B sent out messages of positivity in an effort to move forward. Minaj tweeted about her desire to focus on "positive things." Cardi would screenshot the sentiment, adding "Alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!"

Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you. ♥️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

Time will tell if this pair will be able to move on. No shoes were harmed in the reporting of this story.