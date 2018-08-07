Read Demi Lovato’s First Statement Since Her Hospitalization

Demi Lovato was admitted to the hospital on July 24th for an apparent overdose. Sunday the singer broke her silence with a message on Instagram.

“What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time” says Lovato in the post. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well.”

According to People Magazine, Lovato has agreed to enter a rehab facility after exiting the hospital.

Her Instagram letter was met with an outpouring of support from artists like Noah Cyrus, Sam Smith, and Jennifer Lopez who commented “oh baby…sending you love” on the post.

“I’ve relapsed many times” wrote Macklemore. “The recovery community has always welcomed me back with infinite love and support. Always here for you. One day at a time.”

Mental health, alcohol and drug abuse, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand.

Give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.