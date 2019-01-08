Read Lady Gaga's Touching Tribute to Bradley Cooper After the Golden Globes

Sunday night, Lady Gaga and A Star Is Born were shut out from the Best Actress and Best Picture category at the 2019 Golden Globes. We are still in our feelings about it, but have remained adult enough to be excited for the Best Original Song win for "Shallow."

The song at the heart of the film showcases the budding love between Gaga and Bradley Cooper's character, and stands outside of the film as a soaring ballad all its own. Gaga accepted the award alongside Mark Ronson, who praised the singer.

“You’re the one who led us into the deep waters and truly made this song what it is with your devastatingly beautiful performance in the film as an actor and as a singer and we thank you for that” he said as Gaga stood teary-eyed beside him.

Overwhelmed by the moment, Gaga ran through several thank yous while on stage, but took to Instagram on Monday to add some additional words for her co-star and director.

"We are all so grateful Bradley loved 'Shallow,' sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created" she wrote. "The way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world. Thank you B, and thank you Warner Bros. Thank you HFPA, we are beyond grateful."

While the singing skills of Gaga are well documented, it's the newfound talents of Bradley Cooper that impressed many while watching A Star Is Born. The actor worked with guitarist Lukas Nelson to hone his style and swagger as an aging singer, and even looked for advice from Eddie Vedder on how to play the part.

In the end it's the blend of the two voices that made the song a success, and in large part the movie as a whole. The soundtrack to the film sat at number one on the album chart for several weeks.