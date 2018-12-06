'A Star Is Born' And 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Score Golden Globe Nominations

Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Thursday morning, and two of the year's biggest moments in music got a share of the spotlight.

A Star Is Born landed three nominations for Best Motion Picture, Best Actress, and Best Actor. The love story of a struggling artist named Ally played by Lady Gaga, and a seasoned but troubled musician named Jackson Maine played by Bradley Cooper grossed nearly 300 million dollars at the box office, and received critical acclaim across the board. The film is unique as a breakout moment for Gaga as an actor, but also an impressive display of Cooper as a singer. The soundtrack to the film stayed in the number one spot on the Billboard chart for several weeks.

The other big music movie of the year, Bohemian Rhapsody, also received nominations on Thursday. The film about the formation and rise of Queen, chronicling the personal life of iconic frontman Freddie Mercury, collected two nominations. The movie is nominated for Best Motion Picture, and Rami Malek is nominated for his portrayal of Mercury. Rhapsody is now the most successful music biopic of all time.

Related: Prince-Inspired Film Musical in the Works

Both Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born will be up against tough competition when the awards are handed out. They will face powerful films BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the awards on January 6th. You can see the full list of nominees below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close - The Wife

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman - Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike - A Private War

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington - BlacKkKlansman

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron - Tully

Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale - Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Robert Redford - The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - First Man

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Peter Farrelly - Green Book

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay - Vice

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - The Favourite

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay - Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie - Green Book

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami - A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat - Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz - First Man

Marc Shaiman - Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars” - Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies” - Dumplin’

“Requiem For a Private War” - A Private War

“Revelation’ - Boy Erased

“Shallow” - A Star Is Born

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Julia Roberts (Homecoming)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Stephan James (Homecoming)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)

Alison Brie (Glow)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Connie Britton (Dirty John)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Henry Winkler (Barry)