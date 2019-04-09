Travis Scott, Mumford & Sons, and More Set for 'Game of Thrones' Inspired Album

Life is Thrones for the next 6 weeks.

Cinco De Mayo? No thanks. Easter? Skipping it. Mother's Day? Mother Of Dragons only please. We are prepared to be bunkered down for a month to say goodbye to the greatest show in the history of television. Game Of Thrones is about to launch their final season on Sunday, and that is all we want to see or hear until a dragon flame broils Westeros, and we're left with only Barry.

Thankfully, they get it, and there is a collection of music inspired by the show coming later this month. For The Throne will feature brand new music from some of our favorite artists, songs of ice and fire if you will, providing the perfect soundtrack to that 3 hour screengrab study session you have planned.

HBO has partnered with Columbia Records to curate this collection specifically for the show, featuring Ellie Goulding, Joey BadA$$, Maren Morris, Matt Bellamy of Muse, Lil Peep, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, The National, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and many more. All are creatively driven by the work of Game Of Thrones. Fingers crossed for some bars about Podrick Payne and his, um, skills.

The collection will be avilable in an amazing 11 different vinyl styles, including 9 house crest editions.

Rally the realm.

For The Throne will be available on April 26th. You can pre-order your copy here.