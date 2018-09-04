WATCH: Juice WRLD Turns 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Into A Sad Guitar Hero Party

Juice WRLD continued his rise on Tuesday night with a stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The singer and rapper kicked off his “Lucid Dreams” performance with two people playing a Guitar Hero version of the song, scoring “Out Of This WRLD Combos”. The real action though was revealed on an adjacent stage where Juice WRLD and a full live band stomped through the sad anthem with a starry sky backdrop.

“Lucid Dreams” comes from Juice WRLD’s debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance which dropped in May. His “World Domination” tour continues through September.

