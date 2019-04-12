WORLD PREMIERE: BTS and Halsey Join Forces for "Boy With Luv"

Nobody has ever done what BTS is about to do.

The group is on the cusp of a couple major events. This weekend they are set to be the first ever K-pop group on Saturday Night Live in all of their 44 seasons. Next month they will embark on the instantly sold out Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour, which will make stops in Pasadena, Chicago, and New Rutherford, NJ. Most importantly, today they release the extremely anticipated album, Map of the Soul: Persona, which already has racked up plenty of pre-sale numbers to all but assure a number one debut. Whatever records BTS set in 2018, they are about to shatter them. There has never been a global phenomenon like BTS.

The first step into the new era comes with an assist from Halsey. The "Without Me" singer blends perfectly into "Boy With Luv." The song is the first single and video from Map of the Soul: Persona, and it arrives with internet-shaking style and an inescapable melody.

"Boy With Luv" is a RADIO.COM World Premiere, which means you can hear it here first and every hour throughout the day. Check out the cover art and the full lyrics below.

모든 게 궁금해 How’s your day

Oh tell me

뭐가 널 행복하게 하는지

Oh text me

Your every picture

내 머리맡에 두고 싶어 oh bae

Come be my teacher

네 모든 걸 다 가르쳐줘

Your 1, your 2

Listen my my baby 나는

저 하늘을 높이 날고 있어

(그때 니가 내게 줬던 두 날개로)

이제 여긴 너무 높아

난 내 눈에 널 맞추고 싶어

Yeah you makin’ me a boy with luv

Oh my my my oh my my my

I've waited all my life

네 전부를 함께하고 싶어

Oh my my my oh my my my

Looking for something right

이제 조금은 나 알겠어

I want something stronger

Than a moment, than a moment, love

I have waited longer

For a boy with

For a boy with luv

널 알게 된 이후 ya 내 삶은 온통 너 ya

사소한 게 사소하지 않게 만들어버린 너라는 별

하나부터 열까지 모든 게 특별하지

너의 관심사 걸음걸이 말투와 사소한 작은 습관들까지

다 말하지 너무 작던 내가 영웅이 된 거라고 (Oh nah)

난 말하지 운명 따윈 처음부터 내 게 아니었다고 (Oh nah)

세계의 평화 (No way)

거대한 질서 (No way)

그저 널 지킬 거야 난

(Boy with luv)

Listen my my baby 나는

저 하늘을 높이 날고 있어

(그때 니가 내게 줬던 두 날개로)

이제 여긴 너무 높아

난 내 눈에 널 맞추고 싶어

Yeah you makin’ me a boy with luv

Oh my my my oh my my my

You got me high so fast

네 전부를 함께하고 싶어

Oh my my my oh my my my

You got me fly so fast

이제 조금은 나 알겠어

Love is nothing stronger

Than a boy with luv

Love is nothing stronger

Than a boy with luv

툭 까놓고 말할게

나도 모르게 힘이 들어가기도 했어

높아버린 sky, 커져버린 hall

때론 도망치게 해달라며 기도했어

But 너의 상처는 나의 상처

깨달았을 때 나 다짐했던걸

니가 준 이카루스의 날개로

태양이 아닌 너에게로

Let me fly

Oh my my my oh my my my

I've waited all my life

네 전부를 함께하고 싶어

Oh my my my oh my my my

Looking for something right

이제 조금은 나 알겠어

I want something stronger

Than a moment, than a moment, love

Love is nothing stronger

Than a boy with luv

Map of the Soul: Persona is now available everywhere.