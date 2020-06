MIAMI'S PARTY STATION CELEBRATES THE BIRTH OF THE RED, WHITE AND BLUE WITH A TIMELESS SELECTION OF MIAMI SOUNDS!

NOW SERVING FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND ON POWER 96! BEGINNING FRIDAY JULY 3RD AT 5 PM! FEATURING SETS FROM THE POWER 96 MIXMASTERS & CELEBRITY MIXERS - KYGO, MARSHMELLO, LIL JON, STEVE AOKI, DIPLO, DILLON FRANCIS AND WILL I AM! 4TH OF JULY NIGHT!.