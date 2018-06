Beyonce & Jay Z kick off their On The Run II tour today & we already have an inside look at images used during performances. Including new pictures of the twins, Rumi & Sir Carter. Check out the pictures below. Do you have tickets?

RUMI AND SIR CARTER YALL THEY’RE SO PRECIOUS #OTRII pic.twitter.com/SRwHRFQgqy — Jaya Hampton ♡ (@JayaHampton) June 6, 2018