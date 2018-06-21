Blue Ivy's Hilarious Reaction to Beyonce & Jay Z

June 21, 2018
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and recording artist Beyonce attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Entertainment

Blue Ivy can not handle her parents showcasing themselves in a NSFW video played during their On The Run II Tour. The footage of her watching is too funny. Watch it below - what do you think? Hilarious!

