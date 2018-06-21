Blue Ivy's Hilarious Reaction to Beyonce & Jay Z

Blue Ivy can not handle her parents showcasing themselves in a NSFW video played during their On The Run II Tour. The footage of her watching is too funny. Watch it below - what do you think? Hilarious!

Blue Ivy’s reaction to Jay Z and Beyoncé’s interlude video where it shows both of them naked ---- pic.twitter.com/YCarRFBqoW — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) June 20, 2018