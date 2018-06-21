Blue Ivy's Hilarious Reaction to Beyonce & Jay Z
June 21, 2018
Stream #EverythingIsLove now, exclusively on TIDAL. Also stream a TIDAL-exclusive track. https://t.co/OHRZ7lnF8n pic.twitter.com/70xd4Box4P— BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) June 16, 2018
Blue Ivy can not handle her parents showcasing themselves in a NSFW video played during their On The Run II Tour. The footage of her watching is too funny. Watch it below - what do you think? Hilarious!
Blue Ivy’s reaction to Jay Z and Beyoncé’s interlude video where it shows both of them naked ---- pic.twitter.com/YCarRFBqoW— Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) June 20, 2018