Cardi B attends the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018

Cardi B on The Ellen Show (Video)

April 20, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment

Cardi B was on The Ellen Show & of course it didn't disappoint. Watch her explain to Ellen how she got pregnant below. Is 2018 the year of Cardi B? 

Tags: 
Entertainment Cardi B The Ellen Show Video
