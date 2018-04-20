Cardi B on The Ellen Show (Video)
April 20, 2018
Categories:
Cardi B was on The Ellen Show & of course it didn't disappoint. Watch her explain to Ellen how she got pregnant below. Is 2018 the year of Cardi B?
