Cardi B Ft. Kehlani - Ring (Official Video)

August 21, 2018
Mijo
NEW YORK CITY - AUGUST 20: Cardi B performs on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

Entertainment

Cardi B with new visuals to "Ring" featuring Kehlani. Watch the video below. What do you think?

Entertainment Music Video Cardi B Kehlani Ring