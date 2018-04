It's official "Cash Me Outside" Danille Bregoli has landed her own reality series. The 15 year old best known for her appearance on Dr.Phil & her rap stage name "Bhad Bhabie," has signed a deal for a "docuseries." No word on a release date. Listen to her newest single "Gucci Flip Flops" featuring Lil Yachty below.

Video of BHAD BHABIE feat. Lil Yachty - "Gucci Flip Flops" (Official Audio)