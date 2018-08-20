Cual Es Tu Plan - Bad Bunny x PJ Sin Suela x Nejo (Official Video)
August 20, 2018
Bad Bunny teams up with PJ Sin Suela & Nejo on "Cual Es Tu Plan." Watch the music video below. What do you think?
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
28 Aug
Power Playback Party Starring MØ! PlugIN Karaoke at Gulfstream Park
01 Sep
The DJ Zog and Lucy Lopez Power House Pool Party Pt 2 Nautilus South Beach, a SIXTY Hotel
01 Sep
2018 Honda Civic Tour presents Charlie Puth - Voicenotes Coral Sky Amphitheater
05 Sep
$UICIDEBOY$ The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater
08 Sep
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Kids Expo Museum of Discovery and Science