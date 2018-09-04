Eminem - Fall (Official Music Video)

September 4, 2018
Mijo
Eminem performs at the Coachella Valley music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club.

Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

Entertainment

Kamikaze talk has been non stop since last Friday. Watch the music video to Eminem's "Fall" below. What do you think? 

Entertainment Watch Video New Eminem Fall Kamikaze