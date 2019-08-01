Watch: Even JLO Listens to POWER 96!

It's #MIAMIFULLTIME! When JLO is in the 3️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ she’s listening to POWER 96! --

A post shared by #Power96 -- Miami (@power965) on Jul 29, 2019 at 3:07pm PDT

No big deal! @jlo is clearly locked into @power965 ... making her #MiamiFulltime ... I’m convinced she was in fact rocking out to the Get Out The Way Mix with @djzog ... no big deal! I’m gonna go scream into a pillow. ((full video on @arod YouTube page)) PS. We’re convinced it’s @studiolove_dd voice!!!! Maybe even @djdef96 mixing? HOLY SHIT!!! Either way J L O is locked in!!!!