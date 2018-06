In exactly six months, after exactly 40 years, Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield but Laurie Strode has been waiting for him. @halloweenmovie #HalloweenMovie pic.twitter.com/7VsTkzae1b — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) April 19, 2018

Michael Myers is back - watch the official trailer to Halloween due in theaters October 19th. What do you think?