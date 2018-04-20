J. Cole "KOD" Album Trailer (Video)
April 20, 2018
J. Cole returns to the music world with his album "KOD" released earlier today. Watch the trailer to the album below - have you listened to the album?! So good.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
25 Apr
P!NK: Beautiful Trauma World Tour BB&T Center
28 Apr
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Various Locations
28 Apr
Bad Bunny - La Nueva Religion Tour AmericanAirlines Arena
05 May
March For Babies Nova Southeastern University
05 May
Ford Lauderdale Air Show Fort Lauderdale Beach