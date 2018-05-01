Kanye West / Charlamagne Interview
May 1, 2018
Kanye West & Charlamagne sit down to speak for an hour & 45 minutes. The question is - what didn't they talk about? Grab your popcorn & get ready. Watch the interview below. What do you think?
