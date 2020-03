The beauty of the past couple of weeks has been the blessing of amazing weather & great music selection! Music is essential for my lifestyle. Below find 5 records that kept me sane in my first week of having to work from home. What do you think? Follow me on IG here for more musical selections!

J Balvin - Azul

The Weeknd - Escape from LA

Flume Ft Toro y Moi - The Difference

Donald Glover - 47.48

Powfu - Death Bed