Power New Music Fridays: Becky G, Digital Farm Animals - Next To You Feat. Rvssian

April 26, 2019
Mijo
Categories: 
Entertainment
Music

Welcome to Power 96 New Music Fridays! Each Friday we're dropping new tracks and we wanna know what YOU think!

First up is Becky G, Digital Farm Animals - Next To You Feat. Rvssian. Listen and VOTE on our IG Story!

Listen now:

 

Becky G. tweeted the video preview last night -


 

Tags: 
power
new music
Fridays
Becky G
Digital Farm Animals
Next To You
Rvssian