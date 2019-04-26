Power New Music Fridays: Becky G, Digital Farm Animals - Next To You Feat. Rvssian
April 26, 2019
Welcome to Power 96 New Music Fridays! Each Friday we're dropping new tracks and we wanna know what YOU think!
First up is Becky G, Digital Farm Animals - Next To You Feat. Rvssian. Listen and VOTE on our IG Story!
Listen now:
Becky G. tweeted the video preview last night -
It’s out!! #NextToYou with @DigiFarmAnimals ft. @Rvssian is here and I’m so excited for you guys to hear it!! Video coming tomorrow at 9AM PT on @Youtube! Gonna be logging on before that to chat with you guys on the premiere page tomorrow! -- Love you!! https://t.co/Vh1Hl2mQyc pic.twitter.com/JKVQgbJMA5— Becky G. (@iambeckyg) April 26, 2019