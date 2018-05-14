Rolling Loud: Nicki Minaj Surprise Guest

May 14, 2018
Mijo
Nicki Minaj arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2017, held at the Forum, Los Angeles.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images/SIPA USA

Entertainment

Rolling Loud took over Hard Rock Stadium this weekend - watch Future bring out Nicki Minaj during his headlining set last night. Did you go?

Entertainment Video Watch Future Rolling Loud Nicki Minaj Surprise