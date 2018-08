Video of 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj, Murda Beatz - “FEFE” (Official Music Video)

Love him or hate him Tekashi 6ix9ine continues his "take over." Recently in studio with Anuel AA here in Miami - watch the clip of the two working together. New latin sounds for Tekashi 6ix9ine? It doesn't sound bad though. What do you think?

ITS TIME FOR THAT 9 FOR 9 -------------- NO ENGLISH ON THIS ONE ------ ANOTHER ONE FOR THE BILLBOARD @anuel_2blea --❤️-------- PEGAMOSSSS‼️‼️‼️ ---- BABYYYYY