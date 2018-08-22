Travis Scott Stormi Picture

August 22, 2018
Entertainment

It's been an incredible 2 weeks for Travis Scott with the release of his latest studio album "Astroworld." Earlier today he took to social media to share pictures of his daughter Stormi. Still waiting on that family picture with Kylie Jenner. How cute is Stormi?! 

Big mood ! Teach my stormi to love I’ll forever protect that smile.

