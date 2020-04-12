Virtual Tip Jar: Power It Local, Power It Forward
Each week we’ll be highlighting a new charity in Miami with the hopes of getting their message spread and donations made directly to those most vulnerable in our community.
This week learn more about The Lotus Children! The Lotus Children are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services to underprivileged children and families affected by autism. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, many families have lost their jobs and hence their health insurance coverage and are unable to pay out-of-pocket for the medically necessary therapy services their child(ren) need to succeed in life.
Additionally, many families are facing difficulties with being displaced and not having the necessary resources for their children to continue receiving ABA therapy via telehealth (i.e., internet service, iPads, laptops, etc.)
