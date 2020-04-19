Virtual Tip Jar: Power It Local, Power It Forward

Power 96 knows you want to help and we know who needs it the most!

Power it local, power it forward with the Power 96 Virtual Tip Jar!

Each week we’ll be highlighting a new charity in Miami with the hopes of getting their message spread and donations made directly to those most vulnerable in our community.

This week learn more about WeCount! WeCount! advocates day in and day out for the lives and rights of immigrants and workers in South Miami-Dade. The Immigrant Worker COVID-19 Fund will provide direct financial assistance to undocumented and immigrant workers and families excluded from COVID-19 stimulus and relief and help them pay for groceries, rent/mortgage, utility bills, phone, Internet, or medical costs.

DONATE HERE!

For more information on WeCount! CLICK HERE

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WeCount_Fl

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WeCount

Power it local, power it forward with Miami's Party Station! #StayConnected