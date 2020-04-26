Virtual Tip Jar: Power It Local, Power It Forward (Jackson Health Foundation)

Power 96 knows you want to help and we know who needs it the most!

Power it local, power it forward with the Power 96 Virtual Tip Jar!

Each week we’ll be highlighting a new charity in Miami with the hopes of getting their message spread and donations made directly to those most vulnerable in our community.

This week learn more about Jackson Health Foundation! Jackson Health System is dedicated to the health and well-being of all Miami-Dade County residents. Jackson opened its doors during the deadly influenza outbreak of 1918. Since then it has stayed true to its mission of offering quality healthcare for all, regardless of their ability to pay. As we face COVID-19, a worldwide health crisis, the healthcare team at Jackson is working tirelessly to help our community navigate through this pandemic. From Hurricane Andrew in 1992 to the earthquake in Haiti in 2010, the Jackson healthcare team was mobilized and ready to help. Jackson has dealt with public health pandemics like Zika and Ebola in the past and stand ready to help our community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. They're proud to support our healthcare professionals, the doctors, nurses and administrators who continue to provide a high level of care during this time of uncertainty.

DONATE HERE!

For more information on Jackson Health Foundation CLICK HERE

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jacksonhealthfoundation/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JacksonHealthFoundation/

