October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October 1, 2018
Events

Every seven seconds it happens. Every SEVEN seconds a woman is the victim of domestic violence.  

Here another number: TWELVE million. That’s how many kids are exposed to violence in the home. And the effects can last a lifetime.  

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Solutions begin with awareness and education. Find out how YOU can make a difference at WomeninDistress.org.  

 Together, we can END domestic violence. Thanks for caring. From Power 96.  

 

Join our efforts to raise awareness at these Community Awareness Events:

Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October