Every seven seconds it happens. Every SEVEN seconds a woman is the victim of domestic violence.

Here another number: TWELVE million. That’s how many kids are exposed to violence in the home. And the effects can last a lifetime.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Solutions begin with awareness and education. Find out how YOU can make a difference at WomeninDistress.org.

Together, we can END domestic violence. Thanks for caring. From Power 96.

Join our efforts to raise awareness at these Community Awareness Events: