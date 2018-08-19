2 CHAINZ AND KESHA WARD FINALLY MARRIED AND IT ALL HAPPENED IN MIAMI

The rapper's real name is Tauheed Epps but we know him better as 2 Chainz. He finally married long time girlfriend Kesha Ward in Miami at Villa Casa Casuarina over the weekend. The couple have been together since 2006 and have three children. 2 Chainz tried twice to marry girlfriend Kesha and it just didn't happen. Well it finally happened and they did it big in Miami! Several celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Lil Wayne and John Legend who sang his song "All of Me" when Kesha walked down the aisle. Congratulations to the happy couple!