BEYONCE AND JAY-Z TAKING IT ALL OFF

Beyonce and Jay-Z kicked off their On the Run II tour this week in Europe. The couple was very close and intimate on stage while preforming. The fans were more surprised when they opened up the On the Run II tour book being sold at the concert! The couple posed for some sexy photos in bed covering themselves cleverly. In another photo Beyonce is on the beach showing us what she got. Click the link and see fans posting the pictures of the super couple and their comments. https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/8460196/beyonce-jay-z-nude-photos-on-the-run-ii-tour-book

Credit: Billboard Magazine