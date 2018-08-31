BOW WOW GOES CRA! CRA!
CAMERA EQUIPMENT BROKEN AND CREW THREATEND
August 31, 2018
Artist and actor Bow Wow went crazy in Atlanta on his TV show of "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Thursday night. He attacked crew members and broke a few studio cameras. Not sure yet what triggered Bow Wow to flip out! One thing we know he probably not having a good day. Atlanta police were called. Hope he will be ok! Click on the link to find out more details!
http://www.tmz.com/2018/08/30/bow-wow-da-brat-growing-up-hip-hop-atlanta-attack/
Credit: TMZ