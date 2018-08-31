BOW WOW GOES CRA! CRA!

Artist and actor Bow Wow went crazy in Atlanta on his TV show of "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Thursday night. He attacked crew members and broke a few studio cameras. Not sure yet what triggered Bow Wow to flip out! One thing we know he probably not having a good day. Atlanta police were called. Hope he will be ok! Click on the link to find out more details!

http://www.tmz.com/2018/08/30/bow-wow-da-brat-growing-up-hip-hop-atlanta-attack/

Credit: TMZ