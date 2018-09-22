CARDI B AND NICKI MINAJ ROUND 2?

Cardi B made an unannounced arrival for Fashion Week in Milan. This is an event that Nicki Minaj is also attending and arrived three days before Cardi B. Now you might remember Cardi B attacked Nicki Minaj by throwing a shoe at her during New York Fashion Week not too long ago. We can say that was round 1. Is there going to be a round 2 in Milan? Well Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina is also modeling during Fashion Week in Milan. Nicki Minaj I'm sure is prepared with tight security!