Cardi B Pregnant In The Club

There's a video that popped up of Cardi B supposably from last night with fiance Offset in a smokey club. Lots of reactions on social media about this video because Cardi B is pregnant. Some fans are concerned for the health of the baby. Cardi B has replied on social media with this:

"SINCE YA CARE AND ARE SO CONCERN about my baby … Hit me in my DM for my registry and send me some [Pampers] and baby formula … Don't just comment like you care about my baby show it!! SEND THEM PAMPERS! … Don't drama that causes stress harm babies more than anything?"