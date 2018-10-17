CARDI B VENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT TAKING PICTURES OF HER DAUGHTER

Cardi B vented on instagram live. She expressed she wasn't happy with the pictures taken from paparazzi that were taken of her daughter Kulture on a balcony in Miami without her permission. Cardi B also said on the instragram live feed that her husband Offset was also furious. She also expressed protecting her daughter is the reason Cardi B hasn't released any pictures of Kulture yet. Cardi B also touched on crazy fans and blocking blogs. Plus how the music industry is compared to a strip club. Cardi B expressed that she can handle it!