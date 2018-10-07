CARDI B'S BIG SURPRISE GIFT

A big surprise for Cardi B that was carefully planned and executed by her husband. Offset who is Cardi B's husband pretended he had a health emergency. Cardi B was told he fainted when actually Offset was waiting to surprise his wife with her new Lamborghini that he bought her! Of course Cardi B was happy her husband was ok and love the lambo! You can see the video of her reaction on getting the surprise gift and more by clicking the link below.

http://www.tmz.com/2018/10/05/cardi-b-surprised-lamborghini-offset-sneaky-lambtruck/?adid=TMZ_Search_Results

Credit: TMZ