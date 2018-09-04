CHILDISH GAMBINO ANIMATED VIDEO IS BRINGING LOTS OF MIXED REACTIONS

Childish Gambino animated video "Feels Like Summer" has characters you will recognize. Lots of rappers make cameos. Kanye West is crying because he has regrets and Michelle Obama gives him a hug that has caused a lot of controversy. Other parts of the video has Drake chasing Future plus Trippie Red and Lil Pump running aorund. A good part was Nicki Minaj making peace with Travis Scott by playing with toy blocks together. Lots of mixed reactions to the video which is making the video even more popular. Click on the link below to see the video and more!

http://www.tmz.com/2018/09/02/childish-gambino-kanye-west-michelle-obama-music-video-feels-like-summer/

Credit: TMZis