DRAKE AND MIGOS TOUR DELAYED

It looks like "Aubrey and The Three Migos" tour will be delayed more the a week. The tour with Drake and the Migos was supposed to start July 26 in Utah. Lots of speculation that it was because of Offset's recent arrest that messed things up. Supposably it's the tour's show production who isn't ready. The "Aubrey and The Three Migos" tour will kick off August 10 in Kansas City, MO. Don't worry this change hasn't affected the Miami dates for September 21 and 22 yet!