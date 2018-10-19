DRAKE BRINGS MICKEY D's TO THE CONCERT AFTER-PARTY

After Drake's concert with the Migos at The Forum in LA, it was time to hit the concert after-party at Poppy in West Hollywood. Well Drake did not come empty handed. He and his team brought trays of McDonald's cheesburgers and fries! The people in the club went crazy! Drake also gave the big crowd at the club a special preformance while holding the microphone. Now that's an after-party! See more on this plus the pictures of Drake and his fans with the food he brought by clicking on the link!

