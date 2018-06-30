DRAKE CELEBRATING ALBUM RELEASE IN MIAMI

Drake did it big in Miami Friday Night at E11EVEN celebrating the release of his album Scorpion. He and his crew at least 50 deep including Party Next Door hung out in the VIP section getting lit! Drake worked his way to the DJ booth to play songs on both A and B sides from his album Scorpion. No better place than Miami to drop your album! Good look Drizzy! Check out the video of Drake at the club celebrating here. Click on the link below.

http://www.tmz.com/2018/06/30/drake-scorpion-album-release-party-miami-club/

Credit: TMZ