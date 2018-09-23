DRAKE FINALLY TELLS US THE REAL REASON MIAMI CONCERTS DIDN'T HAPPEN

Rumors have been flying why Drake cancelled two concerts in Miami. Actually the concerts for Miami have been moved to November 13 and 14. The tour gave us the reason first that it was production problems. Well Drake finally spoke out and admitted he hasn't been feeling well. He actually has been attended by doctors and nurses for his illness. It's really serious but he will be ok! He said, "Thank you God for allowing me to recover and continue".

Get well Drizzy! Click on the link to see more of Drake commenting on why he cancelled the concerts.

http://www.tmz.com/2018/09/23/drake-canceled-concerts-illness-sick-hospitalized/?adid=TMZ_Search_Results

Credit: TMZ