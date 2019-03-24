DRAKE'S BABY MAMA WITH A LOOK-ALIKE DRAKE?!

Don't believe everything you see! Drake's baby mama Sophie Brussaux has been really good about raising their son Adonis with Drake. Now spending quality time just Sophie and Drake is another thing. Drake's baby mama posted a video on her social media recently of her and a Drake look-alike having dinner. She posted it after going to the real Drake's concert in Paris. As long as they have a good relationship for their son Adonis thats the most important thing! See the video of the Drake look-alike below!

https://www.tmz.com/2019/03/20/drake-baby-mama-sophie-brussaux-look-alike-video-dinner/

Credit: TMZ