FAN JUMPS ON STAGE AT BEYONCE AND JAY-Z CONCERT

In Atlanta Saturday night a fan rushed on stage during the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert. This crazy fan was chased down by the backup dancers all the way to the backstage area. It was reported by law enforcement that the fan did have a confrontation with Jay-Z. The "On The Run 2 Tour" looks like it's going to be tighting security. See the video of the fan on stage and more by clicking on the link!

Credit: TMZ