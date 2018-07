Halsey was in the middle of preforming her song "Sorry" when she had a slight emotional break down on stage. The reason is obvious. It's because she is going through a hard time with the recent breakup with her boyfriend G-Easy. Click on the link below and see the video! Cheer up Halsey it will be ok. All your fans got her back!

http://www.tmz.com/2018/07/07/halsey-g-eazy-breakup-concert-cries-breaks-down/

Credit: TMZ