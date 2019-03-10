JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ ENGAGED!

This is the fifth time Jennifer Lopez is engaged and she couldn't be happier! This weekend Jennifer Lopez and her boy friend of two years Alex Rodriguez are officially engaged. This happened at a tropical vacation they were on. Alex proposed with a 1-5 millon dollar engagment ring! Defintley a homerun for the former New York Yankees star. Congratulations to the happy couple!

See the ring on our instagram just click here https://www.instagram.com/power965/?hl=en