JIMMY FALLON MAKES A SURPRISE VISIT TO STONEMAN DOUGLAS GRADUATION

Jimmy Fallon from the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" made a surprise visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Highschool's graduation this Sunday night. The speech was mostly serious and heart warming. He spoke about how strong the students are who made March for our Lives rally happen. Jimmy also gave lots of advise "when something feels hard remember that it get's better choose to move forward and don't let anything stop you". He also pointed out choosing hope over fear. Jimmy said in his speech "We have no idea what the future holds and that's ok". "Don't think of what you want to do but why you want to do it and the rest will figure itself out". The responce was incredible from the students and audience. See the enitre speech below! Just click on the link.

Credit: Michael Walker Youtube https://youtu.be/URAA8JDWLps