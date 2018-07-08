JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN ARE ENGAGED!

Justin Beiber and model Hailey Baldwin are engaged! The couple dated in 2016 before splitting but have reunited a few weeks ago. They have been spotted all over each other in many places. The proposal happened over the weekend at a resort in the Bahamas in a restaurant. Just before Justin popped the question his security made sure all customers put their phones away but there has to be someone who taped it. Justin popped the question and Hailey said "Yes". Congratulations to the couple!