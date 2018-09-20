KANYE VENTING ON VIDEO DON'T TALK ABOUT MY WIFE

September 20, 2018
Omar Escobar
Kanye West

Kanye West venting in a video not to talk about his wife Kim Kardashian. He took shots at Kim's ex Nick Cannon for discussing her body in an interview. Kanye also mentioned Drake for helping start rumors about him sleeping with Kim and referring to her in his song "In My Feelings".  Tyson Beckford was also part of Kanye's list of people attacking his wife verbally. Just click the link below and you can watch the video. 

http://www.tmz.com/2018/09/20/kanye-west-pissed-nick-cannon-drake-kim-kardashian-sex-lyrics/?adid=TMZ_Search_Results

Credit: TMZ

 

