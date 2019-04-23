KID CUDI HOOKS UP THE HOMELESS WITH TONS OF CHICKEN!

The second weekend of Coachella was crazy over the holiday weekend. There was a lot of great performances but also something very generous stood out. It was artist Kid Cudi hooking up the homeless with lots of free food! He paid $10,000 on Postmates to feed the homeless. Kid Cudi ordered from Popeyes tons of food which included chicken, biscuits, mashed potatoes and fries for the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. Several hundreds of homeless people were fed thanks to the generosity of Kid Cudi. We need to see more of this!

Credit: TMZ